MAH CET 2026: Registration Deadline Today For BHMCT, BCA And BBA Courses; Check Steps To Apply

MAH CET 2026 Registration: The Maharashtra CET Cell will close the registration window for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026 today, March 18, 2026. Candidates must complete Aadhaar authentication, generate an APAAR ID, and, in the case of PWD candidates, provide a UDID or Disability Certificate. The exams will tentatively be conducted on April 28 - 30.

MAH CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check the following important dates for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026:

Extension period: March 5, 2026 to March 18, 2026.

Tentative exam dates: April 28-30, 2026.

MAH CET 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Applicants can follow the steps outlined below to register for the MAH CET 2026.

Step 1: Go to MHT CET's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate the CET Application link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login information required for registration.

Step 4: Visit DigiLocker and verify your APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.

Step 5: Fill out the MHT CET application form by entering the password and email address.

Step 6: Next, select the exam dates and cities, as well as upload the necessary application documents.

Step 7: Save and print the application form for later use.

MAH CET 2026 Registration: Mandatory Requirements

Mandatory Requirements

Students must have both APAAR and Aadhaar IDs in order to register for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Before finishing their registrations, students who have not yet created their APAAR ID are advised to do so via the DigiLocker portal.

Additionally, candidates should update their Aadhar information, which includes their name, address, phone number, date of birth, photo, father's name, and mobile number. Applicants should link their Aadhar card to their mobile number.

Direct Link To Apply

Check Official Notification Here