MAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the grievance and objection submission window for candidates who appeared in the MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 examination. Candidates can raise objections against the question paper, candidate responses, or answer key through the official candidate login portal.

According to the official notice issued by the CET Cell, the objection window was opened on May 21, 2026, and will close tomorrow, May 23, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge any question must submit their objections within the scheduled timeline.

The CET Cell has stated that candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the online candidate portal. The authority has also activated the “Grievances/Objections Tracking” facility under the title “Objection Tracking” in the candidate login dashboard to help candidates monitor the status of their submitted objections.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notifications

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: Important Dates

Objection Window Opens: May 21, 2026

Last Date To Raise Objections: May 23, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window How To Raise MAH CET 2026 Objections