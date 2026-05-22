 MAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections

MAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections

The Maharashtra CET Cell has opened the MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 objection window till May 23. Candidates can challenge questions, responses, or answer keys online through the candidate portal by paying ₹1,000 per objection. An “Objection Tracking” feature has also been enabled for monitoring submissions.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
MAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the grievance and objection submission window for candidates who appeared in the MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 examination. Candidates can raise objections against the question paper, candidate responses, or answer key through the official candidate login portal.

According to the official notice issued by the CET Cell, the objection window was opened on May 21, 2026, and will close tomorrow, May 23, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge any question must submit their objections within the scheduled timeline.

The CET Cell has stated that candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the online candidate portal. The authority has also activated the “Grievances/Objections Tracking” facility under the title “Objection Tracking” in the candidate login dashboard to help candidates monitor the status of their submitted objections.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notifications

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: Important Dates

Objection Window Opens: May 21, 2026

Last Date To Raise Objections: May 23, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window How To Raise MAH CET 2026 Objections

Step 1: Visit the official CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Open the candidate login portal.
Step 3: Enter login credentials.
Step 4: Select the question you want to challenge.
Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.
Step 6: Pay ₹1,000 per objection online.
Step 7: Submit the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Follow us on