MAH CET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Raise Objections

MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the grievance and objection submission window for candidates who appeared in the MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 examination. Candidates can raise objections against the question paper, candidate responses, or answer key through the official candidate login portal.
According to the official notice issued by the CET Cell, the objection window was opened on May 21, 2026, and will close tomorrow, May 23, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge any question must submit their objections within the scheduled timeline.
The CET Cell has stated that candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the online candidate portal. The authority has also activated the “Grievances/Objections Tracking” facility under the title “Objection Tracking” in the candidate login dashboard to help candidates monitor the status of their submitted objections.
Direct Link To Raise Objections
Direct Link To Check Notifications
MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window: Important Dates
Objection Window Opens: May 21, 2026
Last Date To Raise Objections: May 23, 2026
Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection
MAH B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 Objection Window How To Raise MAH CET 2026 Objections
Step 1: Visit the official CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.orgStep 2: Open the candidate login portal.
Step 3: Enter login credentials.
Step 4: Select the question you want to challenge.
Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.
Step 6: Pay ₹1,000 per objection online.
Step 7: Submit the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.