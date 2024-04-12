MAH CET 2024 Results Declared: MArch and MHMCT Scores Now Available, Check Here

MAH MBA | CET Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has announced the results for MArch and Mah MHMCT exams. Candidates who appeared for these exams, which are for admission to postgraduate courses in Architecture, Hotel Management, and Catering Technology, can check their scores on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The percentile scores for MAH MArch and MHMCT represent the percentage of test-takers who scored the same or lower. These scores are converted into a scale from 100 to zero.

Admission to government-aided institutes offering MArch and MHMCT courses, as well as unaided MHMCT institutes authorized by the Act, is determined by the MHMCT exam.

The CET Cell stated, "The Maha-M. HMCT CET 2024 and Maha-M. ARCH CET 2024 Common Entrance Test was conducted smoothly on March 11, 2024. The results of the exam have been declared today on 08/04/2024, and candidates should download their scorecards from their login."

For MAH MArch results 2024, candidates can access their scores through the candidate login using their application number and password.

MAH MArch Results 2024:

- Total Registered Students: 750

- Students Appeared: 539

- Students Absent: 211

- Overall Attendance: 71.87%

MAH MHMCT Results 2024:

- Total Registered Students: 35

- Students Appeared: 27

- Students Absent: 8

- Overall Attendance: 77.14%

Successful participants in the MHMCT exam will gain admission to participating universities.