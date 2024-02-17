MAH CET 2024: 5-Year LLB Registration Ends Tomorrow | Exam on May 3

Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that the registration for the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2024 will close tomorrow, February 18th.

Candidates can complete their application by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam is set for May 3, and those interested in 5-year LLB courses in Maharashtra's government-aided and unaided colleges can apply.

Eligibility requirements

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 percent overall marks (for the open category) are qualified for MAH CET LLB 5 years.

The OBC candidates from Maharashtra need to have a minimum aggregate percentage of 42%.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), the percentage is 40.

Individuals who hold higher secondary pass certificates and have completed distance learning or correspondence courses are also eligible.

Individuals who have completed their Class 12 education through the open university system without fulfilling the basic qualifications are not eligible.

The MAH 5-year LLB application fee is Rs 1,000 for open, EWS, OMS, all India, and J-K migrant candidates. Backward class categories, including OBC, SBC, orphan, and transgender candidates, must pay Rs 800.

Steps to register:

Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Complete the registration process.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload all required documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it.