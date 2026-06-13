MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result: The MAH B.Ed. CET 2026 results were released on the State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website on June 13. The MAH BEd CET result 2026 can be downloaded by candidates using their login information at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct link to check the result

MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the MAH CET's official website.

Step 2: The home page will be displayed to you.

Step 3: The login window is located on the same page.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and "MAH B.Ed CET Application ID."

Step 5: Next, press the "Login button."

Step 6: On the computer screen, the MAH BEd CET result 2026 download window will appear as a "PDF."

Step 7: For future use, download the MAH B.Ed. CET result PDF 2026.

Direct link to check the result

MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Details mentioned in result

The MAH BEd CET 2026 result will be available online, and candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it. The result will contain important information such as the candidate’s name, examination date, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in the MAH BEd CET, minimum qualifying marks, and the rank secured in the examination. Any discrepancy in these details should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.

MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result: What’s next

The cell will offer counselling for admission to BEd colleges following the announcement of the MAH BEd CET results. Students are required to provide their college preferences and complete the consultation form. Only after attending the counselling will final admission to the BEd colleges be completed.

MAH B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Counselling details

Candidates who qualify in the MAH B.Ed CET 2026 will have to participate in the counselling process conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The counselling schedule will be released online after the declaration of results.

Key points to remember

The MAH B.Ed CET 2026 counselling schedule will be published on the official website.

Eligible candidates must attend counselling on the date and time allotted to them.

Selected candidates will receive a call letter containing details such as the counselling date, time and venue.

Candidates must carry all original documents for verification during the counselling process.

University officials will verify the documents submitted by candidates.

Applicants should also bring photocopies of all relevant documents for submission.

Admission to B.Ed colleges will be confirmed only after successful document verification and completion of the counselling process.