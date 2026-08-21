MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026 Out At fineart2026.mahacet.org; Check Reporting Dates

MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH AAC CET) mop up round preliminary merit list 2026 has been made available by the CET Cell Maharashtra on the MAHA CET's official website, fineart2026.mahacet.org. According to the schedule, candidates must report at the designated colleges on August 24, 25, and 27, 2026, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The MAH AAC CET 2026 seat allocation for rounds 1 and 2 was previously released by the authorities on July 29, 2026, and August 10, 2026, respectively. The allocation is determined by the candidate's MAH AAC CET exam score and preferred college. Candidates who have been assigned seats are eligible to enrolll in the participating colleges' fine arts programs.

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MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Important dates and time

MAH AAC CET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment released: July 29, 2026

MAH AAC CET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment released: August 10, 2026

Mop Up Round provisional merit list released: August 21, 2026

Reporting to the allotted college begins: August 24, 2026

Reporting to the allotted college continues: August 25, 2026

Last day for allotted candidates to report to their respective colleges: August 27, 2026

Reporting Time: 11 AM to 5 PM on August 24, 25 and 27, 2026.

MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Steps to check the mop up round provisional merit list

Use the instructions provided to view the 2026 Mop Up Round Provisional Merit List:

Step 1: Go to fineart2026.mahacet.org, the MAHA CET's official website.

Step 2: Click the "Mop Up Round Provisional Merit List Maharashtra State Candidacy" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The Maharashtra state candidature preliminary merit list for the mop-up round will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Examine the merit list thoroughly.

Step 5: For future reference, download the merit list and print it out.

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MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Details mentioned on the merit list

Application Number

Roll Number

Candidate’s Name

Gender

CET Marks: Out of 190

Intermediate Drawing Grade Marks: Out of 10

CET Total Marks: Out of 200

HSC/12th Marks: Percentage

SSC/10th Marks: Percentage

Date of Birth (DOB)

SLCGMIN

Orphan Reservation Details

PwD Type

PwD SLGMN

DEF Type

MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round 2026: Top 10 Maharashtra State Candidates

Patil Tisha Dinesh

Mestry Parth Sainath

Jungi Ved Arun

Shravani

Siddhesh Sanjay Gajre

Pangale Om Dilip

Gupta Himanshu Ajay

Mundhe Aaradhya Prasad

Neha Vishvaraj Bambatkar

Birje Parth Deepak