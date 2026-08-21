MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026 Out At fineart2026.mahacet.org; Check Reporting Dates

MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH AAC CET) mop up round preliminary merit list 2026 has been made available by the CET Cell Maharashtra on the MAHA CET's official website, fineart2026.mahacet.org. According to the schedule, candidates must report at the designated colleges on August 24, 25, and 27, 2026, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The MAH AAC CET 2026 seat allocation for rounds 1 and 2 was previously released by the authorities on July 29, 2026, and August 10, 2026, respectively. The allocation is determined by the candidate's MAH AAC CET exam score and preferred college. Candidates who have been assigned seats are eligible to enrolll in the participating colleges' fine arts programs.
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MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Important dates and time
MAH AAC CET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment released: July 29, 2026
MAH AAC CET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment released: August 10, 2026
Mop Up Round provisional merit list released: August 21, 2026
Reporting to the allotted college begins: August 24, 2026
Reporting to the allotted college continues: August 25, 2026
Last day for allotted candidates to report to their respective colleges: August 27, 2026
Reporting Time: 11 AM to 5 PM on August 24, 25 and 27, 2026.
MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Steps to check the mop up round provisional merit list
Use the instructions provided to view the 2026 Mop Up Round Provisional Merit List:
Step 1: Go to fineart2026.mahacet.org, the MAHA CET's official website.
Step 2: Click the "Mop Up Round Provisional Merit List Maharashtra State Candidacy" link on the homepage.
Step 3: The Maharashtra state candidature preliminary merit list for the mop-up round will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Examine the merit list thoroughly.
Step 5: For future reference, download the merit list and print it out.
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MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round Merit List 2026: Details mentioned on the merit list
Application Number
Roll Number
Candidate’s Name
Gender
CET Marks: Out of 190
Intermediate Drawing Grade Marks: Out of 10
CET Total Marks: Out of 200
HSC/12th Marks: Percentage
SSC/10th Marks: Percentage
Date of Birth (DOB)
SLCGMIN
Orphan Reservation Details
PwD Type
PwD SLGMN
DEF Type
MAH AAC CET Mop Up Round 2026: Top 10 Maharashtra State Candidates
Patil Tisha Dinesh
Mestry Parth Sainath
Jungi Ved Arun
Shravani
Siddhesh Sanjay Gajre
Pangale Om Dilip
Gupta Himanshu Ajay
Mundhe Aaradhya Prasad
Neha Vishvaraj Bambatkar
Birje Parth Deepak