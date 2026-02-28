Madras University Result Published: Here’s How to Access Your Scorecard

Madras University Result 2026: The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the November 2026 examination results for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and professional programs today on the official website, unom.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their scorecards from the official university website by adding their login credentials.

Madras University Result 2026: Steps to Check Madras University Result 2026

Checking your results online is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to access your scorecard:

Step 1: Go to unom.ac.in, the official University of Madras website.

Step 2: Locate the "Examination" or "Results" section on the homepage, which is usually found in the notifications or announcements section.

Step 3: Select "Madras University November 2026 Exam Results" or a comparable notification by clicking on the link.

Step 4: From the list of results, pick your particular course.

Step 5: Fill in the appropriate fields with your registration number and any other necessary information, including your date of birth.

Step 6: Press the "View Result" or "Submit" buttons.

Step 7: The screen will display the results. Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for your records.

Madras University Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The following are the details mentioned for the Madras University Result 2026

Student Name and Registration Number

Name of Course

Marks Obtained and Total Marks

Course/Subject Code and Course/Subject Name

Result Status and Date

Total Marks and Maximum Marks

Direct Link To Check