Lupin launches Sciflix, a mobile-friendly learning platform, for postgraduate students

Lupin Limited announced today the launch of Sciflix, an educational mobile adaptable website for medical students who are pursuing post-graduation with chest specialization.

Curated by Lupin for clinical enhancement, Sciflix is a comprehensive learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific needs of post graduate students will be addressed by a multisource library under one roof.

Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their specialty, according to a press release.

Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said “With Sciflix, we strive to make it easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips. Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making and as a result improve patient outcomes.”

The mobile compatible website can be accessed by both android and apple devices by medical students across the country for free.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:26 PM IST