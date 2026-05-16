Lucknow University Violence: Student Allegedly Beaten By Warden Over Taking ‘4 Rotis’, Protest Erupts On Campus; Video Goes Viral

Lucknow University Violence: Tension gripped the campus of Babu Banarasi Das University on Friday night after a dispute in the hostel mess allegedly turned violent, triggering clashes between students, university authorities and police personnel. The incident, which reportedly began over a student carrying a few rotis to his room, soon escalated into chaos inside the university campus.
According to IANS reports, hundreds of students gathered in protest after a hostel warden allegedly assaulted a first-year student.
Dispute over food turns violent
Students claimed the matter started when a hostel resident ordered food from outside but wanted four to five rotis from the hostel mess. As per allegations made by students, the warden stopped the student from taking the rotis to his room and allegedly dragged him to his office.
As per IANS reports, a student present during the protest alleged that the student was beaten inside the room and that videos of the incident were recorded by other hostel residents. Soon after news of the alleged assault spread across the hostel, large groups of students assembled on campus demanding action against the warden.
Protest escalates, property damaged
The protest quickly intensified, with students vandalising parts of the university property. Papers were reportedly thrown around and some agitating students attempted to block the busy Lucknow-Ayodhya highway outside the campus.
Several students alleged that poor quality food and unhygienic conditions in the hostel mess had been a long-standing issue. According to them, complaints regarding food quality were often ignored and students raising concerns were mistreated.
Students allege police assault during protest
As the situation spiralled, university authorities called in the police. Students alleged that police personnel and university security staff used force to disperse the crowd. Some protesters claimed that a lathi-charge was carried out, leaving two to three students injured.
One protesting student alleged that students were merely asking for clean and decent food facilities but were instead met with violence.
To bring the situation under control, a heavy police force along with personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed around the university campus. Police officials later managed to clear the highway and disperse the crowd.
Authorities stated that the matter is under investigation and action would be taken based on available video evidence and statements from those involved. As of now, the university administration has not issued a detailed public statement regarding the allegations made by students.