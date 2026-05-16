Lucknow University Violence: Student Allegedly Beaten By Warden Over Taking ‘4 Rotis’, Protest Erupts On Campus; Video Goes Viral

IANS

Lucknow University Violence: Tension gripped the campus of Babu Banarasi Das University on Friday night after a dispute in the hostel mess allegedly turned violent, triggering clashes between students, university authorities and police personnel. The incident, which reportedly began over a student carrying a few rotis to his room, soon escalated into chaos inside the university campus.

बीती रात लखनऊ के BBD यूनिवर्सिटी में भारी बवाल, हॉस्टल में रोटी लेने के मामले में हॉस्टल में वार्डन द्वारा एक छात्रा की बेरहमी से पिटाई की गई छात्रा का हाथ टूटा। गुस्साए छात्रों ने वार्डन को जमकर पीटा, कैंपस में भारी तोड़फोड़ और हंगामा।



पुलिस देर से आई Dial 112 भी Quick Response… pic.twitter.com/7hC5vnuHCM — Barabanki News (@BBKNews) May 16, 2026

According to IANS reports, hundreds of students gathered in protest after a hostel warden allegedly assaulted a first-year student.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Violence erupted at Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow, after a dispute between a student and hostel in-charge turned into a clash. Students protested by damaging property, tearing papers, and attempting to block the Lucknow–Ayodhya Highway. Police… pic.twitter.com/4PhgRRYROM — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Dispute over food turns violent

Students claimed the matter started when a hostel resident ordered food from outside but wanted four to five rotis from the hostel mess. As per allegations made by students, the warden stopped the student from taking the rotis to his room and allegedly dragged him to his office.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A student says, "I am a first-year student... Today, an incident took place in the hostel where a student ordered food from outside and wanted roti. He tried to take only 4 or 5 rotis to his room. In response, the warden first held his hand and took him to… pic.twitter.com/AMWbYjeusV — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

As per IANS reports, a student present during the protest alleged that the student was beaten inside the room and that videos of the incident were recorded by other hostel residents. Soon after news of the alleged assault spread across the hostel, large groups of students assembled on campus demanding action against the warden.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A student says, "... When the students complained, he called the police. The police beat up a few students... As you can see, around 700 students are standing on the road. They are demanding good and clean food..." pic.twitter.com/sVpyCOjdMb — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Protest escalates, property damaged

The protest quickly intensified, with students vandalising parts of the university property. Papers were reportedly thrown around and some agitating students attempted to block the busy Lucknow-Ayodhya highway outside the campus.

Several students alleged that poor quality food and unhygienic conditions in the hostel mess had been a long-standing issue. According to them, complaints regarding food quality were often ignored and students raising concerns were mistreated.

Students allege police assault during protest

As the situation spiralled, university authorities called in the police. Students alleged that police personnel and university security staff used force to disperse the crowd. Some protesters claimed that a lathi-charge was carried out, leaving two to three students injured.

One protesting student alleged that students were merely asking for clean and decent food facilities but were instead met with violence.

To bring the situation under control, a heavy police force along with personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed around the university campus. Police officials later managed to clear the highway and disperse the crowd.

Authorities stated that the matter is under investigation and action would be taken based on available video evidence and statements from those involved. As of now, the university administration has not issued a detailed public statement regarding the allegations made by students.