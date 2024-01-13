Lucknow University Expands Offerings With New Pharmacy Courses & Specializations

Lucknow University Introduces New Course On Pharmacy | IANS

Lucknow University (LU) is set to diversify its offerings with the introduction of a new MPharma programme. Simultaneously, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) plans to roll out the BPharma programme at its satellite campus, marking a noteworthy addition to their academic curriculum for the upcoming 2024–25 session.

Expanding horizons for aspiring pharmacists

LU has been actively supporting students aspiring to pursue careers in pharmacy by currently offering BPharma and DPharma courses at its secondary campus. Despite the absence of a dedicated pharmacy building, these courses are currently conducted within the premises of the department of engineering.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava provided insights into the progress of the new pharmacy facility, stating that nearly 80 percent of the construction has been completed. Expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming academic session, Srivastava highlighted, “We currently offer 100 seats in BPharma, 60 seats in DPharma, and are likely to offer 60 seats in MPharma,” as reported by TOI.

Versatility of MPharm programme

Srivastava underscored the versatility of the MPharm programme, emphasizing the potential for various specializations and an abundance of job opportunities upon completion. Graduates can explore roles in both government and corporate sectors, including positions in clinical trials, drug control, regulatory affairs, hospital and community pharmacy, and other relevant industries.

LU and BBAU are taking a proactive stance to address the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, providing students with extensive educational opportunities and broadening their perspectives on the field. Additionally, plans are in motion at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University to introduce undergraduate pharmacy courses at the Amethi satellite campus, further enriching the educational landscape for aspiring pharmacy professionals.