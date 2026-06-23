Lucknow Fire Tragedy Under NHRC Lens As Complaint Seeks Probe Into 15 Student Deaths

Lucknow: A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the death of 15 students in the recent fire at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. The complaint seeks a nationwide review of coaching institute safety standards as well as ensuring the students' safety.

NHRC complaint registered

As per the Jagran report, the complaint was submitted by Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a resident of Noida and former regional higher education officer. The NHRC has accepted the complaint and registered it as Diary No. 14383/IN/2026.

Coaching safety concerns raised

In the complaint, Dr Gupta stated that the Lucknow tragedy is not an isolated incident. He referred to the deaths of three students in a basement flooding incident at a coaching centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar on July 27, 2024, and the 2019 fire at a coaching institute in Ahmedabad that claimed 22 lives.

The complaint further stated that many coaching centres continue to operate from congested buildings lacking adequate emergency exits, fire safety equipment, and evacuation systems.

The complaint further states that many students are forced to study in small rooms and confined spaces that lack life-saving equipment and adequate security. It further argues that thousands of students across India are being exposed to unsafe conditions while pursuing their education.

Prior complaint to NHRC

Dr Gupta also claimed that he had previously filed a complaint with the NHRC about safety issues in coaching institutes, but that no improvement had been made.

List of victims submitted

The complaint names all 15 victims of the Lucknow fire, including student Mayank Gupta, and asks the Commission to intervene and take effective action to protect the students' right to life and safety.