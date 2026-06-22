Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Heads To City After Blaze kills 15; CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Victims' Families, Orders High-Level Probe | X @ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the fire tragedy in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives and said he was immediately leaving for the city to assess the situation on the ground.

The fire broke out in a building housing a library and a computer training institute in the Aliganj area of Lucknow. The incident claimed the lives of 15 people and left several others injured.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Singh said he had spoken to officials and was travelling to Lucknow.

"I have just received information about an unfortunate fire incident in Lucknow that has resulted in a heavy loss of life, a truly distressing tragedy. My heartfelt condolences go out to all the bereaved families during this difficult time, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said.

"I have spoken with some administrative officials, and I am immediately departing for Lucknow to take stock of the situation," he added.

In a separate post on X, the Defence Minister said, "The incident of a fire breaking out in a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Along with that, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured."

लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने से हुआ हादसा मन को व्यथित करने वाला है। इस कठिन घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ हैं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। प्रशासन राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तत्परता से… pic.twitter.com/mDUKImqZf1 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow after receiving information about the incident.

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately."

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he added, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones."

The Chief Minister said he had directed senior officials to visit the site and submit a report.

"I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished," he asserted, adding that he would undertake a separate visit to Aligarh at a later date.

#WATCH | Lucknow coaching institute fire incident | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits King George's Medical University (KGMU) and meets the injured of the fire incident.



15 people lost their lives in the fire incident. pic.twitter.com/U0jszJbul6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

After returning to Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath visited King George's Medical University (KGMU) and met the family members of those affected by the fire incident.

An eyewitness, Aman, said thick smoke engulfed the building after the fire broke out, creating panic among those inside.

"There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside," he told ANI.

Authorities have launched relief operations, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)