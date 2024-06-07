LS Polls: 19% Of Winning Candidates Have Education Between Class 5 & 12, Reveals ADR Report

Representative image |

Mumbai: In the recent Lok Sabha elections of 2024, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that winning candidates had diverse educational backgrounds. Out of the elected candidates, 105 (19 percent) completed education ranging from class 5 to class 12, while 420 (77 percent) had a graduate degree or higher. Additionally, seventeen winners held diplomas, and one candidate was labeled as "just literate."

The report also revealed that all 121 candidates who declared themselves illiterate were unsuccessful. Among the winning candidates, two had education up to class 5, four up to class 8, thirty-four up to class 10, and sixty-five up to class 12.

PRS Legislative Research found that agriculture and social work are the most common professions among the 543 Members of Parliament (MPs). 91 percent of MPs from Chhattisgarh, 72 percent from Madhya Pradesh, and 65 percent from Gujarat listed agriculture as one of their professions. 7 percent of the MPs were lawyers, and 4 percent were medical practitioners.

The proportion of MPs with undergraduate degrees has risen from the 1st Lok Sabha to the 11th (1996-98). The percentage of MPs without college education decreased from 27 percent in the 17th Lok Sabha to 22 percent in the 18th Lok Sabha, according to PRS.

The analysis further showed that 5 percent of the MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha hold doctoral degrees, with three of them being women.

Out of the 8,390 candidates who contested the elections, 121 declared themselves illiterate, 359 had education up to the 5th grade, 647 up to the 8th grade, 1,303 candidates completed school, and 1,502 held a graduate degree. Additionally, 198 candidates had doctoral degrees.

