LPU Outranks 3 IITs In India, Achieves Top Global University Ranking

LPU has once again created a benchmark in global education with such a remarkable ranking. | LPU

Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has earned the unique distinction of being placed in World’s Rank Band 251-300 among the universities created since 1973 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings system.

LPU has now surpassed three IITs including IIT Guwahati & Bhubaneswar (301-350) band; IIT Mandi (351-400) band; and many other government and private institutions of the world. With its new ranking, the LPU has created a benchmark in global education.

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University has topped the league table; Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is in the second spot; while Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris bagged the third place. All these universities were established in the 20th century; whereas, LPU was established recently.

Turkey leads in overall ranking as the most-represented nation with 47 institutions, followed closely by India with 45.

The universities of the world are judged across all their core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. Here, The Rankings has listed the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger. The table is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship ‘THE World University Rankings’.

Congratulating all at LPU for their devotion towards diverse duties to see such a coveted ranking for the university; Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal invoked all to continue working hard to help LPU retain the top spot. Dr Mittal emphasized that the recognition reaffirms LPU’s commitment to being an exemplary university globe over.

Dr Mittal mentioned that LPU had also been listed among the world's top universities, alongside Harvard and Oxford in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)-2023. India’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has ranked LPU at 38th among all government and private universities in the country.

He also stated that it was a matter of great pride for the LPU to be recognised as one of the prominent universities among the existing 29,257 universities around the world in a span of less than 20 years.

Read Also LPU hosts student exchange prog