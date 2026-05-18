‘Looks Like Hospital OPD’: Viral Video Of Crowded Physics Wallah Centre In Gurugram Sparks Safety Concerns Among Netizens

Gurugram: A video showing a large crowd of students and parents at a Physics Wallah coaching center in Sector 16, Gurugram, has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by X user @ShivrattanDhil1 , who claimed that it was recorded on May 17, 2026, at the Physics Wallah center, where students visit for IIT-JEE and NEET coaching admissions.

This video is from yesterday at the Physics Wallah Centre in Sector 16, Gurgaon, for IIT-JEE/NEET coaching.



A student studying there shared it with me. Just look at the overcrowding there’s barely even space to walk. Centres like these keep taking admissions and charging heavy… pic.twitter.com/smm67CYXsh — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) May 18, 2026

According to the user, the footage was sent by a student studying at the institute. In the post, @ShivrattanDhil1 wrote that the center appeared so crowded that there was “barely even space to walk.” The user further alleged that coaching institutes continue to take admissions and charge high fees without ensuring adequate safety arrangements.

The post also stated that such overcrowding could lead to dangerous situations, including the risk of a stampede, and called for authorities and the center management to be inspected and held accountable for student safety.

Viral Video Shows Densely Packed Area

The video appears to show a densely packed area inside the coaching center premises, with a large number of students and parents standing in queues and moving through narrow walkways.

What Do Social Media Users Say?

The viral video prompted several responses from other users on social media account X.

X user Bhavesh Pandya (@targetom) commented that he had visited the centre the previous day for admission purposes. He wrote that the setup felt “less like an institute and more like a hospital OPD.” He added that there were “7–8 counsellor desks everywhere,” and that the counselling cabins reminded him of taking his son for a medical consultation.

Yesterday visited the centre for admission, but the whole setup felt less like an institute & more like a hospital OPD. 😂 There were 7–8 counsellor desks everywhere, and the next round of counselling inside cabins made it feel like I’d brought my son for a medical consultation😂 — Bhavesh Pandya (@targetom) May 18, 2026

Another X user, Public knows (@ausdesicompany) , wrote that “Tuitions are the biggest failure of our education system.” The user also shared a personal experience, stating that in the 1990s, their father, who was a teacher, spent around 30 percent of his salary on private tuition.

Tuitions are the biggest failure of our education system.

I studied under tutors where my dad had to give 30% of his salary of a teacher in 90s...

Is it any better now? — Public knows (@ausdesicompany) May 18, 2026

A third user, अर्जुन (@TheodoreChipmnk) , commented that "Paaji often, there are even worse situations especially at Kota, but..... our authorities are sort of ignorant till an accident occurs."

Paaji often, there are even worse situations especially at Kota, but..... our authorities are sort of ignorant till an accident occurs. https://t.co/OfLj9R268u — अर्जुन🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TheodoreChipmnk) May 18, 2026

Are they waiting for staircase to collapse?? How can so many allowed to stand on staircase. If there is a stampese then it becomes Govts problem till then money making is imp for the center — csram (@csram6) May 18, 2026

Another X User @csram6 states that, “Are they waiting for the staircase to collapse?? How can so many be allowed to stand on the staircase? If there is a stampede, then it becomes the govt.'s problem; till then money-making is important for the center."

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.