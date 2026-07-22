"Looking For Excuses To Avoid Debate Is Not Right": Kiren Rijiju Accuses Opposition Of Dodging NEET Paper Leak Debate, Says Centre Is '100% Ready' For Discussion | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the government was ready for a discussion on the NEET exam paper leak and related matters, but the Opposition is looking for excuses and putting conditions to avoid a debate.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Sessionon Session, Rijiju said the government had been maintaining since the beginning of the Session that it was ready to discuss all important issues, including the NEET exam paper leak.

"If you are looking for excuses to not have a discussion, then it is not right," Rijiju said, adding that the government was "100 per cent ready" for a discussion on the issue.

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"I would like to present the side of the Govt in the House. Since day one of the Monsoon session, the Govt has been saying that we are ready to have a discussion on all important issues. We are ready for a discussion on NEET exam paper leak since the beginning. We are ready even now," he said.

Rijiju said the government had conveyed its willingness to discuss the issue to Congress leaders as well as leaders of other parties.

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"We have said this to the Congress leaders as well as leaders of other parties that the Govt is ready for a discussion but how the discussion is to be taken up has to be decided after meeting with everyone under the chairmanship of the Chair," he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister further said that if the Opposition was "looking for excuses to not have a discussion and put up conditions", then it was not right.

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"Our Govt is ready to have a discussion on NEET exam and related matters for the future of the youth. It is our responsibility to tell the nation whatever steps have been taken by the Govt," Rijiju said.

Rijiju's remarks come after the Rajya Sabha witnessed a fresh wave of disruptions on Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon session, as Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge spearheaded a fierce protest demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Leading a united Opposition front, Kharge asserted that no debate or discussion on the floor of the House would be permitted until the Education Minister steps down, citing the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exams and the subsequent police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

"For fair discussion on NEET, there will be no debate until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Kharge said during the heated proceedings.

Amidst the uproar, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 3 pm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)