Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Says Education Must Go Beyond Jobs; Calls Youth To Strengthen Democracy For Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said education should not be limited to helping students secure employment, but must also shape responsible citizens who can contribute to society and the nation. Addressing students at annual day functions in Delhi, he urged the youth to play an active role in democracy and work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के किरोड़ी मल कॉलेज में आज Annual Day समारोह को संबोधित कर यहां के प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं।



किरोड़ी मल कॉलेज की समृद्ध विरासत, शैक्षणिक उत्कृष्टता और रचनात्मक वातावरण वास्तव में प्रेरणादायी है। इस संस्थान ने वर्षों से शिक्षा, संस्कृति और… pic.twitter.com/rS4bBAAm9J — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 23, 2026

Speaking at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, Birla said the real purpose of education is to build character, promote inclusivity and develop a sense of social responsibility. He added that progress becomes meaningful only when opportunities reach every section of society.

भारत की प्रतिभा गाँवों से लेकर वैश्विक मंच तक अपनी पहचान बना रही है। आज भारतीय युवा अपनी क्षमता, सोच और नवाचार के बल पर विश्व नेतृत्व में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहे हैं और भारत की शिक्षा प्रणाली का गौरव बढ़ा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/Yl2YNCbegT — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 23, 2026

Education must include values and responsibility

Birla said knowledge and professional skills are important, but they must be supported by honesty, discipline, perseverance and moral values. According to him, these qualities are necessary for long-term success in life.

He also highlighted the role of teachers, describing them as the true builders of society. Teachers, he said, do more than share knowledge, they help shape aware and responsible citizens.

भारत के नौजवान ही देश का भविष्य और कर्णधार हैं। अपनी पढ़ाई, अनुभव और प्रतिभा से वे हर क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं और देश का नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं। यही यात्रा आगे बढ़ती रहे, इसके लिए युवाओं की सक्रिय भागीदारी और जिम्मेदारी बेहद जरूरी है। pic.twitter.com/yvt3DlUTdv — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 23, 2026

Praise for Inclusive efforts in colleges

During his address, Birla appreciated Kirori Mal College for supporting students with visual disabilities through modern technology and skill development initiatives. He said such efforts show a strong commitment to equal access to education.

He added that principles like social justice and equality should remain central to the education system.

Youth key to Viksit Bharat 2047

Earlier, while speaking at Maharaja Agrasen College, Birla said India’s youth are confident, ambitious and capable of leading the country into a new era. He noted that young Indians are already making progress in innovation, entrepreneurship, research and global leadership.

He urged students to dream big, work hard and actively participate in governance and policymaking. Greater youth involvement, he said, would strengthen democratic institutions and create future-ready leadership.

At Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, Birla said Viksit Bharat 2047 is not just a government programme, but a collective national mission to build a developed, inclusive and self-reliant India by the centenary year of Independence.