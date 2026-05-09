LNMU PAT 2024 Results Released At lnmu.ac.in; Candidates Can Check Roll Numbers In PDF

LNMU PAT 2024 Results: The PhD Admission Test (PAT) 2024 results have been made public by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga. The outcome is accessible in PDF format and has been posted on the university's official websites.

Those who took the entrance exam can now look up their roll numbers in the list of results.

Selected candidates can view their roll numbers in the PDF version of the results. LNMU has made the answer keys for each exam set available in addition to the results.

Direct Link To Check

LNMU PAT 2024 Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates may take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to lnmu.ac.in, LNMU's official website.

Step 2: Select the PAT section.

Step 3: Click the link to the PAT 2024 results.

Step 4: The screen will display a PDF file.

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F to look up your roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF after downloading it for later use.

LNMU PAT 2024 Results: About LNMU PAT

The university-level entrance exam for PhD programs is called the LNMU PAT. Candidates who wish to pursue doctoral research at the university must complete it. The test is typically administered once a year to qualified candidates in a variety of subjects.