LIC assistant mains result 2019 declared; check at licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 in January 16. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on LIC's official website, licindia.in. LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam was conducted on 22 December 2019 at various exam centres across the nation.

Candidates who will qualify the main examination will have to appear for the pre-recruitment medical examination. The dates of the medical examination would be disclosed by the Corporation soon. LIC Assistant exam was concluded to recruit candidates in the various Divisional Offices of the Public Sector Undertaking under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. According to NDTV, there are a total of 8000 plus vacancies have been announced for the LIC Assistant recruitment across India.

Steps to check LIC Assistant Mains Result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab followed by the Assistant link.

Step 3: Press LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 link available on the page.

Step 4: A new page will open where the result can be checked.

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.