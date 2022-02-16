LENS Foundation launches ‘LDexplained’, website on learning disabilities

The LENS (Learning, Empowerment, Nutrition and Skill Development) Foundation has announced launch of LDExplained, which it claims is India's first comprehensive resource website on learning disabilities among children and young adults.

According to a report by UNESCO between 10 and12 percent of the school going children have learning disabilities. This roughly means that in a given Indian classroom there are at least four children with learning disabilities.

LDExplained is designed for all stakeholders right from the family of the affected child to the policymaker who needs to work together to help the child cope with learning disabilities. For a parent or a guardian of a child with special needs who wants to help them learn to manage their challenges and deal with the world better; or for an educator keen to upgrade skills to help their students learn better, LDExplained is a repository of knowledge and information on various learning disabilities, mental health wellness & management. The website covers coping and improvement strategies as well as ways to keep abreast with the latest research and methodologies developed nationally and globally, according to a press statement.

Ketki Agarwal, Co-Founder & Trustee at LENS Foundation said, “There has been a lot of confusion among parents and families about how to deal with children and young adults with special needs. Only if you are armed with the right amount of knowledge and information, you can handle it optimally for everyone involved."

The website, helps readers understand concepts of learning disabilities, coping strategies, parents’ role, the contribution of schools, policy support et al. The website is live already. One can subscribe to the newsletter for timely updates on information, relevant media articles on day-to-day topics, etc.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:16 PM IST