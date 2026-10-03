Latur School Students Donate ₹2 Lakh To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund For Drought Relief | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Latur: Students of a school in Maharashtra's Latur district have donated Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for drought relief.

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The donation, collected by the primary school students of Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan Vidyalaya in Ahmedpur, was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, also launched the school's 'Madhushala to Gyanshala' QR code-based knowledge bank on this occasion.

The knowledge bank was developed by primary-level students under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The students researched the content and recorded audio material in their own voices, said school founder Nivrutti Yadav.

The objective was to promote listening skills while helping regulate students' mobile screen time, he said.

The content includes an inspirational poem by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, literary works of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and material from the school curriculum, all recorded by students in three languages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)