 Latur: Farmer's Son Clears CA Exam In First Attempt At 21, Leaders Hail Him As Inspiration For Students
A 21-year-old farmer’s son from Latur has cleared the Chartered Accountancy exam in his first attempt, earning praise from leaders and locals. Wadjuram Ramhari Gopalgahre, originally from Beed district, studied in a Zilla Parishad school and moved to Latur for studies. His success has been hailed as an inspiration for students from rural backgrounds.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Wadjuram Ramhari Gopalgahre family, originally from Nandurghat village in Kej tehsil in Beed, shifted to Latur a few years ago. He studied in a Zilla Parishad school.

During a felicitation ceremony, BJP MLA Ramesh Karad said Wadjuram's achievement is a matter of pride not only for his family but also for the society. The event was attended by state Agriculture Price Commission chairman Pasha Patel, among others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

