Last Day To Apply For CUET UG On April 5, CUET PG Answer Key Out Tomorrow | Pixabay/Representative Image

Applications for undergraduate course admission through the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET-UG) 2024 must be submitted by April 5, 2024. On June 30, the results of the undergraduate entrance exam will be announced.



Additionally, the rectification dates have been updated. The rectification window for CUET UG 2024 will begin on April 6 and end on April 7, 2024.

In 2022, the Common University Entrance Test was instituted to offer a solitary window of chance to students aspiring to gain admission to either of the Central Universities (CUs) or other affiliated establishments, encompassing state, deemed, and private universities nationwide.

Important Dates



The city of examination announcement will be made accessible on April 30, and the admission cards can be downloaded during the second week of May 2024. The analysis will take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

CUET (UG) - 2024 will be administered in a hybrid mode (computer-based test (CBT) / pen and paper) for the Academic Session 2024–2025.

How to apply?

Go to cuetug.ntaonline.in, the NTA CUET official website. On the home page, click the registration link for CUET UG 2024. Complete the necessary fields and sign up. Once completed, submit the application and pay the required amount. Press the submit button to download the page. For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

CUET PG Answer Key to be out tomorrow

On April 4, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to make available the draft answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). On the CUET PG 2024 official website, candidates who took the exam can review the answer key.

The exam was held from March 11–28, 2024, in a number of locations both domestically and overseas.