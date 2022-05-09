Last date to apply for Management Aptitude Test; find out how to register

The Management Aptitude Test(MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association(AIMA) closes its registrations today, 9 May 2022, for the paper-based and computer-based test 1.

The exam is held across the country to apply for MBA/PGDM. Universities such as Christ, Amity, OP Jindal Global, and SRM are amongst several other institutions that accept MAT scores while admitting students. It is conducted in an online(computer-based), offline(paper-based), and a remotely proctored manner as well. The combination of these can also be opted for.

How to Register:

Candidates can enroll for this examination by visiting the AIMA website https://mat.aima.in/may22/prospectus and clicking on the ‘Register’ button.

On entering their phone number, email ID and date of birth, the candidates will receive an OTP and will be able to create a password for their log in ID.

The Candidates will have to login and fill in their required academic details, personal particulars, experience and preferences of Business Schools.

On uploading necessary documents, specifying the mode of examinations and selecting the city where they wish to appear for it, the form will lead the candidates to a payment gateway.

The registration form can be saved and printed.



The Admit card for both examinations can be downloaded from the AIMA website on 11 May 2022, as per the uploaded schedule. The information about the prospectus and participating Business Schools is made available on : https://mat.aima.in/may22/prospectus

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:12 PM IST