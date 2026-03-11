Last Chance to Apply for NEET UG 2026: Registration Window Closes At 9 PM Today; Apply Now At neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 registration period closes today, March 11, at 9 p.m., according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can complete the NEET application form for 2026 on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2026 fee payment window will be open till 11:50 p.m.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important dates

NEET UG 2026 Registration: February 8 to March 11, 2026 (till 9:00 PM)

Last date for successful fee payment: March 11, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

NEET UG 2026 examination date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

NEET UG 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, select "New Registration."

Step 3: Create your login credentials after carefully reading the instructions.

Step 4: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 5: Enter your personal information, your school's details, and the city where you want to take the test.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, such as a photograph and signature, in the specific format.

Step 7: Complete the application and make the online payment.

Direct link to apply

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Applicants can check out the application fee details below:

General category: Rs 1,700

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 9,500

Check official Notification Here