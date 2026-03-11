Last Chance to Apply for NEET UG 2026: Registration Window Closes At 9 PM Today; Apply Now At neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 registration period closes today, March 11, at 9 p.m., according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can complete the NEET application form for 2026 on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2026 fee payment window will be open till 11:50 p.m.
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important dates
NEET UG 2026 Registration: February 8 to March 11, 2026 (till 9:00 PM)
Last date for successful fee payment: March 11, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)
NEET UG 2026 examination date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)
NEET UG 2026 Registration: How To Apply
Step 1: Go to the NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Next, select "New Registration."
Step 3: Create your login credentials after carefully reading the instructions.
Step 4: Enter your password and application number to log in.
Step 5: Enter your personal information, your school's details, and the city where you want to take the test.
Step 6: Upload the required documents, such as a photograph and signature, in the specific format.
Step 7: Complete the application and make the online payment.
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Applicants can check out the application fee details below:
General category: Rs 1,700
General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600
SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1,000
Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 9,500