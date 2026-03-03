Last Chance To Apply For MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB; Extended Deadline Closes Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB: Maharashtra's State CET Cell is closing the extended application window today, March 3, 2026 for MH CET 3-Year LLB 2026. Candidates for admission to three-year LLB programs must finish the online application by the deadline. Only the official website cetcell.mahacet.org offers the registration process.

MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB: Important dates

Release of Notification (Both Programmes): 21 November 2025

Application Form Start Date (3-Year LLB): 8 January 2026

Earlier Last Date to Apply: 23 January 2026

Extended Last Date to Apply: 3 March 2026

Final Deadline: No registrations will be accepted after 3 March 2026 for the 3-Year LLB course.

MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB: Steps to generate APAAR ID

Step 1: Class 12 students must create an APAAR ID in order to apply for MH CET Law 2026.

Step 2: Ask the school administration for a temporary APAAR number.

Step 3: To confirm the provisional APAAR, go to the DigiLocker registration site and log in.

Step 4: For minors (students under the age of eighteen), parental consent is required.

Step 5: Using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar, parents must establish or log into DigiLocker.

Step 6: For verification, parents must provide their Aadhaar information.

Step 7: The APAAR ID card is created following successful authentication.

Step 8: Download the APAAR ID card and store it for later use.

MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB: Application fee

General category and J&K candidates: INR 1,000

Outside Maharashtra State candidates: INR 1,000

Reserved category candidates of Maharashtra (SC, ST, VJ/DT, NT-A, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, OBC, SBC): INR 800

The application fee must be paid online

Once paid, the fee is non-refundable

MH CET Law 2026 3-Year LLB: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Step 2: Select "MH CET 3-Year LLB 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Use a working cellphone number and email address when registering.

Step 4: Complete all necessary academic and personal information.

Step 5: Provide your signature and photo in the required format.

Step 6: Make the online application fee payment.

Step 7: After completing the form, download the confirmation page.

Note: In order to prevent inconsistencies throughout the admissions process, candidates are urged to thoroughly check all information prior to final submission.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date, as the deadline may not be extended.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

