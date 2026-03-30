Last Chance To Apply For Google Student Researcher 2026: Application Ends Tomorrow For Google Cloud, DeepMind, And Google Research

Google Sudent Reseracher 2026: The Registrations for Google's Student Researcher 2026 program will conclude tomorrow, on March 31, 2026. Students enrolled in bachelor's, master's, or doctoral programs can apply via the Google Careers website.

Students should be aware that a current English transcript, either official or unofficial, and an updated CV or resume are required for the application process (PDFs preferred).

Applications from students will be taken into consideration for internships and apprenticeships with Google's research teams, which include Google Cloud, Google DeepMind, and Google Research.

Selected students will be in charge of carrying out research to create answers for significant, real-world issues.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Google Student Researcher 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the Google Student Researcher 2026:

Step 1: Go to Google Careers' official website.

Step 2: On the home screen, select "Apply."

Step 3: Enter your personal information and upload your resume to create your profile.

Step 4: Fill out the voluntary self-identification and role information forms.

Step 5: Examine the application and send it in.

Step 6: Candidates for the Indian Student Researcher program will be given consideration.

Google Student Researcher 2026: Minimum qualifications

Candidates can check out the minimum qualifications required for the Google Student Researcher 2026 below:

A bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree program in computer science, linguistics, statistics, biostatistics, applied mathematics, operations research, economics, or the natural sciences is required of candidates.

Proficiency in a single field of computer science, such as Natural Language Understanding, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, Software Engineering, or related fields.

Google Student Researcher 2026: Preferred qualifications

Candidates can check out the Preferred qualifications required for the Google Student Researcher 2026 below:

Students should be currently enrolled in a full-time degree program and plan to return once the internship is over.

Experience supporting research groups or initiatives, such as publishing articles in prestigious journals or conferences.

familiarity with one or more general-purpose programming languages, such as Python, Java, JavaScript, C/C++, etc.