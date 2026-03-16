Last Chance To Apply For COMEDK UGET 2026 At comedk.org; Engineering Entrance Exam Scheduled For May 9

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Applications for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 will be closed today, March 16, 2026, by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). By enrolling on the official website, comedk.org, candidates can apply for engineering programs at any of the COMEDK member institutions.

COMEDK 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date for online payment and application submission: March 16, 2026

Application correction window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) download begins: April 29, 2026

Last date to download TAT: May 9, 2026

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE-E 2026 exam: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key release & objection window begins: May 13, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 15, 2026

Final answer key release: May 20, 2026

Scorecard release: May 26, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Mandatory subjects: Physics, Chemistry (or another authorised course), and Mathematics.

Minimum Marks Requirement:

General category: 45% aggregate in qualifying exams.

Reserved category (Karnataka candidates): 40% aggregate.

Age and Domicile:

No age limit for applicants.

No domicile restrictions: Students from anywhere in India can apply.

COMEDK 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to comedk.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click the registration link for COMEDK UGET 2026.

Step 3: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Enter your academic and personal information.

Step 5: Add the necessary documents, a photo, and your signature.

Step 6: Fill out the application and send it in.

Step 7: Candidates should download the confirmation page for their records after submitting the form.

Direct Link To Apply

COMEDK 2026 Registration: Documents Required

SSLC / Class 10 marks card (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Candidate’s government ID proof (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Passport-size photograph (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Candidate’s signature (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Parent’s signature (max 160 KB, JPEG/JPG)

Parent’s government ID proof (max 160 KB, JPEG)

KKR (371J) certificate – only for candidates applying for a KKR seat (max 160 KB, JPEG)

SC/ST/OBC certificate (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Karnataka domicile certificate (max 160 KB, JPEG)

Note: All documents must be uploaded as scanned copies in JPG/JPEG or PDF format. Mobile phone photos are not accepted.

Check Official Notification Here

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours

Total Questions: 180 multiple-choice questions

Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question; no negative marking mentioned

Subjects Covered:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Courses Covered:

Engineering and medical courses have separate test patterns