 Lady Shri Ram College Resumes Offline Classes After Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Sparks Student Safety Concerns
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Lady Shri Ram College Resumes Offline Classes After Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Sparks Student Safety Concerns

Lady Shri Ram College resumed regular offline classes on Thursday after cancelling classes Tuesday and shifting them online Wednesday following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park. Students had also held a solidarity march seeking stronger security measures.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Lady Shri Ram College Resumes Offline Classes After Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Sparks Student Safety Concerns
Lady Shri Ram College Resumes Offline Classes After Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Sparks Student Safety Concerns |

New Delhi: Regular classes resumed at Lady Shri Ram College for Women on Thursday, two days after they were cancelled due to concerns over students' safety following the alleged rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park, barely 2 km from the college.

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The college had cancelled classes on Tuesday and conducted Wednesday's classes online.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The incident raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area, particularly during the evening hours.

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Several students also participated in a solidarity march on Wednesday, demanding better security infrastructure and highlighting several security concerns that have persisted even before Monday's incident.

The administration has been holding meetings with students and faculty members to address concerns arising from the incident and discuss measures related to student safety.

"Offline classes and regular schedule shall resume from Thursday," LSR College Principal Kanika K Ahuja had said earlier.

She had said the college's priority was the "safety, security and well-being" of its students and that faculty mentors and the college counsellor would remain available to provide any support required. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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