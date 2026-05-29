KYS Questions CBSE's OSM Evaluation Framework, Calls For Independent Investigation | IANS

New Delhi: Student organisation Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) on Thursday condemned what it described as technical failures and evaluation-related discrepancies in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system introduced by the CBSE this year.

In a statement issued by KYS Delhi State Committee Member Bhim Kumar, the organisation demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the CBSE's evaluation crisis.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting at the CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi to review issues related to the evaluation and post-result processes of the CBSE Class 12 examinations and assured strict action against any lapses.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh; Director, IIT Madras V. Kamakoti; Director, IIT Kanpur; senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS); and representatives of public sector banks including SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

During the meeting, the Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously.

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The Minister reviewed the progress of post-result services with a focus on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient for students, said a statement.

The Minister was apprised that nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, involving around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages. So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal.

Reiterating that students’ interests remain the Government’s foremost priority, Pradhan assured strict action against any lapses and stated that no negligence, whether within or outside the system, would be tolerated.

The Minister also took note of reports related to login access issues, heavy server load and payment-related difficulties on the post-examination services portal.

An expert technical team comprising professors from IIT Madras and specialists in digital systems has been tasked with reviewing portal stability, server capacity, login management and payment gateway integration to ensure seamless and uninterrupted services for students, said a statement.

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