KVS Warns Against Misuse Of School Uniform And Logo In Viral ‘Maya Hoge Maya’ Video

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a public notice warning against the unauthorised use of its school uniform, logo and identity in digital content and social media posts.

The move comes after a Chhattisgarh song, Maya Hoge Maya, began trending online and a romantic music video linked to it surfaced on social media showing individuals wearing what appears to be the official Kendriya Vidyalaya school uniform along with the institution’s logo.

सार्वजनिक सूचना- के.वि.सं. की यूनिफाॅर्म, लोगो और पहचान के अनधिकृत उपयोग और गलत प्रस्तुति के संबंध में



According to the notice dated March 12, 2026, issued from the organisation’s headquarters in New Delhi, KVS said it had observed instances where its uniform, name and other identifiable symbols were being used without authorisation in reels, music videos, films and other online visual content.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education that administers Kendriya Vidyalayas across India and abroad, said such usage could misrepresent the institution and affect its reputation. The organisation emphasised that its schools are entrusted with the academic and overall development of lakhs of students.

In the notice, KVS clarified that no individual, content creator, filmmaker, production house, digital media agency or member of the public is permitted to use the Kendriya Vidyalaya uniform, official logo, name or insignia in any reel, video, film, advertisement, song, web series or other digital or print content without prior written permission from the organisation.

It also stated that portraying KVS, its students or teachers in a derogatory, vulgar, misleading or inappropriate manner is strictly prohibited.

The organisation warned that unauthorised use of its identity could be treated as a serious violation involving defamation, misrepresentation and infringement of intellectual property or trademark rights. Such actions, it said, may also harm the dignity and discipline associated with a national educational institution.

KVS further noted that strict legal action, including civil and criminal proceedings, claims for damages and takedown actions, may be initiated against individuals or entities found violating the notice. Digital platforms hosting such content could also face action if required.

Through the advisory, the organisation has urged filmmakers, content creators, influencers and media agencies to ensure that Kendriya Vidyalaya’s identity is not used without official approval. The public notice has been issued in the larger interest of students and the dignity of educational institutions.