KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Out For PGT, TGT, Lab Attendant Posts At cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Tier-II recruitment examination results for select posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The results were announced on August 25, 2026.

According to the official CBSE notification, the Tier-II results have been released for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Mathematics, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Mathematics, TGT Sanskrit and the non-teaching post of Lab Attendant.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their individual results and shortlisting status, wherever applicable, by logging into their application portal.

Direct link to check the result

Which KVS, NVS posts have Tier-II results been declared?

The CBSE has announced the Tier-II results for the following posts:

PGT: Mathematics

TGT: Mathematics

TGT: Sanskrit

Non-teaching: Lab Attendant

Candidates can access their result and shortlisting status through the application portal linked to their recruitment application.

How candidates will receive Tier-II marks

The availability of Tier-II marks depends on the selection process prescribed for the respective post.

For posts where an interview is part of the selection process, the result announced at this stage indicates whether a candidate has been shortlisted for the interview. Since the recruitment process is still underway for these posts, marksheets will be made available within 15 days of the publication of the final result, after the interview process is completed.

For posts where no interview is required, candidates can view their Tier-II marks in their respective application login along with the result.

Preference submission and interview details

Candidates required to submit a preference under the recruitment notification will have to exercise it through the application portal. The relevant instructions will be displayed in their individual login.

CBSE has advised candidates to submit their preferences carefully and within the stipulated deadline.

For posts where an interview or skill test is part of the selection process, the schedule and call letters will be made available through the respective candidate logins once the schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS, as applicable.

Remaining results to be announced in phases

CBSE said the results for the remaining posts are being finalised and will be released in phases.

Candidates appearing for other posts under the recruitment drive have been advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS, along with their application login, for further updates on the selection process.