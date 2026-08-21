KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Out At examinationservices.nic.in; Direct Link Here For PGT Chemistry, Assistant Commissioner & Junior Translator

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Tier-II recruitment examination results for selected KVS and NVS posts today, August 21, 2026. The latest phase includes the result for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Chemistry, along with the non-teaching posts of Assistant Commissioner and Junior Translator.

Important Update



Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS



The Tier-II results for the following posts in KVS & NVS are being declared today i.e. 21.08.2026

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

PGT (Chemistry)

Non-teaching Posts

Assistant Commissioner

Junior Translator… pic.twitter.com/mSyBTlc6kE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 21, 2026

Candidates who appeared for the Tier-II examination can check their individual result and shortlisting status, wherever applicable, by logging into their application portal.

The results are being released as part of the phase-wise declaration of Tier-II recruitment results for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Posts covered

CBSE has declared the Tier-II results for the following posts:

PGT Chemistry

Assistant Commissioner

Junior Translator

The board said results for the remaining posts are being finalised and will be announced in phases.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their individual result or shortlisting status by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE recruitment application portal at examinationservices.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the KVS/NVS recruitment candidate login.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the application dashboard.

Step 5: Check the Tier-II result or shortlisting status displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates should use the login credentials associated with their recruitment application to access their individual status.

Direct link to check the result

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: What candidates need to know

The availability of Tier-II marks will depend on the selection process prescribed for the particular post.

For posts where an interview is part of the selection process, the result announced at this stage indicates whether the candidate has been shortlisted for the interview. Since the recruitment process for these posts is still continuing, CBSE said marksheets will be made available within 15 days from the publication of the final result, after the interview process is completed.

For posts where there is no interview, Tier-II marks will be available in the respective candidate login along with the result.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Preference submission for eligible candidates

Some candidates may be required to submit their preferences as prescribed in the recruitment notification.

Such candidates can submit their preference through the application portal within the stipulated period. CBSE has advised candidates to carefully check the instructions displayed in their login before submitting their choices.

Once submitted, candidates should retain a copy of the preference details for their records.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Interview and skill test details

For posts for which an interview or skill test is part of the selection process, the schedule and call letters will be made available through the respective candidate logins.

CBSE said the dates will be notified after the schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS, as applicable.

Candidates shortlisted for the next stage should therefore keep checking their application dashboard rather than relying only on the result announcement.

EMRS Tier-II result to be declared separately

CBSE has clarified that the EMRS Tier-II Recruitment Examination results will be announced separately.

Candidates who appeared for EMRS recruitment should check the official EMRS/NESTS website for updates regarding the result and subsequent stages of the selection process.

CBSE has also advised KVS and NVS candidates to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS, along with their recruitment application login, for further announcements.