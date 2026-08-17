KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Declared For PGT, TGT Computer Science, Finance Officer And Stenographer Posts At cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started releasing the Tier-II results for the KVS and NVS Recruitment Examination 2026. In the first phase, results for four posts have been declared today, August 17, 2026.

The results have been released for candidates who appeared for the Tier-II recruitment examinations conducted for various teaching and non-teaching positions in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Candidates can check their result status through their application login on the recruitment examination portal.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to read the official announcement

KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Posts Announced

CBSE has released the Tier-II result for the following posts in the first phase:

PGT (Computer Science)

TGT (Computer Science)

Finance Officer

Stenographer Grade-I

The board said results for the remaining posts are being finalised and will be released in phases over the next few days.

KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their result status by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the link for the KVS/NVS recruitment examination result or candidate login.

Step 3: You will be directed to the recruitment application portal.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your Tier-II result status will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result carefully and download or save a copy for future reference.

Candidates can also access their result through the application portal link provided by CBSE.

Direct link to check the result

KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: What's next?

The next stage will depend on the post for which the candidate has been shortlisted.

Candidates shortlisted for PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science) and Finance Officer will be called for an interview. Their Interview Call Letters will be made available through their respective application logins after the interview schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS and NVS.

For candidates shortlisted for Stenographer Grade-I, the next stage will be a Skill Test. The Skill Test Call Letter will be uploaded to the candidate's application login once the schedule is finalised.

Candidates who are required to indicate their preference between KVS and NVS, or the applicable region/organisation preference, will have to submit it through the application portal.

Remaining KVS, NVS Tier-II results to be released soon

CBSE has clarified that the results for the remaining posts are currently being finalised. These results will be announced in phases over the coming days.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for result announcements, interview schedules, skill test details and other recruitment updates.

The board has also clarified that the EMRS Tier-II Recruitment Examination results will be announced separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website and will not be included in the KVS/NVS result releases.