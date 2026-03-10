KVS-NVS Tier-2 City Slip 2026 Declared At kvsangathan.nic.in; Check Your Exam City Before March 27 Exam

KVS NVS Tier 2 City Slip: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examination 2026 Tier 2 City Intimation Slip has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website.

Qualified candidates from the first stage of the selection process can now view the city assigned to them for the upcoming Tier-2 examination via the official recruitment portal.

CBSE is set to conduct the Tier-2 exam at various locations across the country between March 27 and March 31, 2026.

KVS NVS Tier 2 City Slip: How to download the KVS NVS Tier-2 city intimation slip

Qualified candidates can follow these steps to download the KVS NVS city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment website at kvsangathan.nic.in or NVS navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KVS-NVS Tier-2 City Intimation Slip 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The city slip will appear on screen.

Step 6:Download and keep it for future reference.

Direct Link To Download

KVS NVS Tier 2 City Slip: Details Mentioned

The city intimation slip gets released to help candidates to plan their travel and accommodation, and it is not valid on the examination day. Check the list below for details mentioned in city slip

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Photograph

Registration/Application Number

Post Applied For (e.g., TGT Science, PGT English)

Exam Date and Reporting Time

Exam Shift

Allotted Exam City and State

KVS NVS Tier 2 City Slip: Exam Schedule

March 27, 2026 – Morning Shift: Primary Teacher (PRT), Admin Officer, Assistant Commissioner

March 27, 2026 – Afternoon Shift: Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Vice Principal

March 28, 2026 – Morning Shift: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

March 28, 2026 – Afternoon Shift: Postgraduate Teacher (PGT), Finance Officer, AE (Civil)

March 29, 2026 – Morning Shift: PRT (Music), PRT (Special Educator), ASO, Principal

March 30, 2026 – Morning Shift: Lab Attendant, Stenographer Grade-I

March 31, 2026 – Morning Shift: Librarian, Junior Translator, SSA.