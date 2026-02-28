KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared; Direct Link to Download Results Here

KVS NVS Result 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have announced the Tier 1 results for the 2026 recruitment exam. Students who completed the test can now view and download their results online. The exam was administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

To view the results, candidates must log in with their registration number, password, and captcha.

Direct Link To Check

KVS NVS Result 2026: Steps to download the scorecard

Candidates should check out the following steps to download the KVS NVS 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the text "Recruitment of Various Teaching & Non-teaching Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti" on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link that says "Link for download Result PDF for Computer-Based Test for Direct Recruitment".

Step 4: The new login portal will be displayed

Step 5: Enter your password, registration number, and login information. Click the Login tab after entering the Captcha code.

Step 6: The system screen displays the KVS NVS Tier 1 Result 2026.

Step 7: Save and download the outcome for your records.

KVS NVS Result 2026: Details Mentioned in KVS NVS Scorecard 2026

The following are the details mentioned on the KVS NVS Results 2026:

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Father’s Name

Exam Information

Exam Date

Centre Code and Scores

Subject-wise Marks and Total Normalised Score

Status and Qualification for Tier‑2

KVS NVS Result 2026: What’s Next?

After the declaration of the KVS NVS Tier 1 Results 2026, candidates can advance to the next stage. Qualified candidates will go through the Tier 2 Interview for the PRT, TGT, and PGT positions, which focuses on the NEP 2020 pedagogy and concepts.

Candidates for JSA and stenographer positions must pass a skill test and score at least 40% in computer proficiency. To be considered for the librarian position, applicants must pass Tier 2 and a 60-mark practical competency test. For MTS positions, selection is based solely on merit, determined by written exam scores, with no additional stages.