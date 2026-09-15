KVS NVS Recruitment 2026: Tier-II Result Out For PRT, JSA Posts At cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Tier-II recruitment examination results for Primary Teacher (PRT) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment process.

The results were announced on September 14, 2026, through a press release issued by CBSE. Candidates who appeared for the Tier-II examination can check their individual result and shortlisting status by logging into the application portal.

KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Steps to check

Candidates can view their result or shortlisting status, as applicable to their post, through their individual application login.

To check the result, candidates need to:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE recruitment application portal.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Check the Tier-II result and shortlisting status displayed on the dashboard.

Step 4: Download or save the result details for future reference.

Candidates should note that the next stage of the selection process depends on the requirements specified for their respective posts in the recruitment notification.

Tier-II Marks Availability

CBSE has clarified that the availability of Tier-II marks will differ depending on whether an interview is part of the selection process.

The outcome that is revealed at this point for positions that call for an interview shows whether a candidate has been selected for the interview. The marksheets will be made accessible within 15 days of the final result being published, following the conclusion of the interview procedure, as the selection process for these positions is still ongoing.



Candidates can examine their Tier-II scores and the outcome in their application login for positions without an interview.

Preference submission for eligible candidates

Candidates who are required to exercise a preference under the recruitment notification can submit their preference through the application portal.

CBSE has advised candidates to carefully select their preference and submit it within the stipulated period. The relevant instructions will be displayed in the candidate's login.

Interview & Skill test schedule

The timetable and call letters for positions requiring an interview or skill test will be accessible via the corresponding candidate login.

In conjunction with KVS or NVS, as appropriate, the schedule will be determined. As a result, candidates are encouraged to often check their application dashboard for updates.

CBSE has also advised candidates to keep checking the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS, along with their application login, for subsequent updates concerning the recruitment process.