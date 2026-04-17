KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Second Provisional List Released; Third List On April 21

KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the second provisional admission list for Class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic session on April 16, 2026. The next round of chosen candidates for seats that remained open following the first list, which was released earlier in April, is determined by the second provisional list.

Candidates are still in the running even if their names are not on the second list. Subject to seat availability, KVS plans to announce a third and final tentative list on April 21.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Important Dates

3rd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 21, 2026

KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidates can go to kvsangathan.nic.in, the official KVS website.

Step 2: Locate and click the "Class 1 Admission 2026-27" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose "Second Provisional List" or "Lottery Result 2026-27."

Step 4: Select the appropriate area, state, and educational institution

Step 5: Examine the candidate's name in the PDF list.

Step 6: Print the document after downloading it for later use.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Guidelines for Parents

If your child's name is on the provisional list, you must complete the admissions process and document verification within the allocated period. If this isn't done, the seat will be automatically forfeited.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Documents Needed for Verification:

Evidence of Age (Birth Certificate)

Proof of Residence (Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Ration Card)

Caste Certificate (in the case of a reserved category application)

Service Certificate (for applications in the priority category)

Certificate of arrival (for RTE Quota)