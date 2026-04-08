KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 Declared At kvsangathan.nic.in; Direct Link Here | Website: https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced the KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 for the academic year 2026–2027 today, April 8, 2026. On the official KVS portal, parents who registered their children for Balvatika (Balvatika-1 & 3) can view the waitlist and provisional selection lists.

The results can be found online at admission.kvs.gov.in and kvsangathan.nic.in. This draw, which covers pre-primary classes across all Kendriya Vidyalayas in India, is the first round of admissions for the next session.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Important Dates

1st Provisional List:

April 8, 2026 (Balvatika)

April 9, 2026 (Class 1)

2nd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 21, 2026

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Age for Class 1: 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years as of March 31, 2026

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to kvsangathan.nic.in, the official KVS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Admissions 2026-27" tab.

Step 3: Click on "Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026" or "Lottery Result 2026."

Step 4: From the dropdown menu, select the particular KV region and school name.

Step 5: A PDF file containing the provisional list will open; use Ctrl+F to look up your child's registration number.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Guidelines for Parents

You must finish the admission procedures and document verification within the allotted time if your child's name is on the provisional list. The seat will be automatically forfeited if this isn't done.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Documents Needed for Verification:

Evidence of Age (Birth Certificate)

Proof of Residence (Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Ration Card)

Caste Certificate (in the case of a reserved category application)

Service Certificate (for applications in the priority category)

Certificate of arrival (for RTE Quota)