KVS Admission 2026–27 Registration Starts For Balvatika, Class 1 At admission.kvs.gov.in; Dates, Eligibility, Lottery System Explained

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–2027: Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–2027: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the online registration process for the academic year 2026–2027. According to the schedule, applications for Balvatika and Class I are open today, March 20, 2026. The Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1 online registration process started today, March 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

The deadline for online registration is April 2, 2026. According to the "Admission Schedule 2026-27," admissions for Class II and later classes will only be made offline, subject to seat availability. These instructions are available in both Hindi and English.

Watch: Video tutorial for the application

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check admission schedule

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Important details

Registration Start Date: March 20, 2026 (from 10:00 AM)

Classes Covered (Online Registration): Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1

Last Date for Online Registration: April 2, 2026

Mode of Admission (Class II onwards): Offline (subject to seat availability)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Provisional Lists & Admissions (Class 1 & Balvatika)

1st Provisional List:

April 8, 2026 (Balvatika)

April 9, 2026 (Class 1)

2nd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 21, 2026

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Age for Class 1: 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Admission Rules: As per KVS Admission Guidelines 2026–27, including reservation policy

Note: Students from Balvatika-3 will be directly admitted to Class 1 in KVs where it is operational.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission in 2026–2027

Step 1: Go to the website for KVS admissions

Step 2: Choose "New Registration" and enter the child's and parents' basic details, including a working mobile number and email address.

Step 3: Upon submission, a special registration number will be generated

Step 4: Log in using the credentials you were provided

Step 5: Carefully fill out the academic and personal fields. Up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas will be available for you to prioritise.

Step 6: Upload the required files in scanned copy.

Step 7: Examine the entire application to confirm that all the data is accurate. Once you're happy, click "Final Submit."

Step 8: It is strongly advised to print the application and the confirmation page for future use.

Direct link to apply

Direct link for admission gudiance

Documents needed for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2026–2027

To prevent delays, have all documents available in both digital and physical formats.

Make sure the files are within the size limit (typically up to 256 KB) and in the necessary format (JPEG/PDF).

The child's most recent passport-sized photo (JPEG, maximum 256 KB)

A birth certificate from an authorized body

Evidence of residency (such as an electricity bill or an Aadhaar card)

If applicable, a caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL)

Parents' transfer information and service certificate (for applicants in the priority category)

Selection procedure for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–2027

The Lottery System

KVS does not administer written entrance exams or interviews for admission to Class I. Seats are assigned using a priority category framework and a computerized lottery system.

25% of seats are reserved for economically disadvantaged groups under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. There are also reservations for the SC (15%), ST (7.5%), and OBC (27%) categories. Veterans, members of the armed forces, and children of transferable central government officials are given preference.