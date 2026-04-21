KVS Admission 2026: Third Lottery List Released For Balvatika, Class 1; Check Results At kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Admission 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) finally announced the third lottery results for the 2026–2027 school year, giving thousands of parents who had been waiting for their kids to be accepted into Balvatika and Class 1 some clarity.

On April 8, 2026, the Sangathan released the Balvatika lottery results. On April 9, 2026, the Class 1 results were released. All waitlists and provisional selection lists have been posted and are available online as of today, April 21.

Direct link to check the result

KVS Admission 2026: Website to check the result

kvsangathan.nic.in

admission.kvs.gov.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidates can go to kvsangathan.nic.in, the official KVS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the "Class 1 Admission 2026-27" link.

Step 3: Select "Second Provisional List" or "Lottery Result 2026-27."

Step 4: Choose the right region, state, and school

Step 5: Look up the candidate's name in the list of PDFs.

Step 6: After downloading the document, print it off for future use.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Guidelines for Parents

If your child's name is on the provisional list, you must complete the admissions process and document verification within the allocated period. If this isn't done, the seat will be automatically forfeited.

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026: Documents Needed for Verification:

Evidence of Age (Birth Certificate)

Proof of Residence (Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Ration Card)

Caste Certificate (in the case of a reserved category application)

Service Certificate (for applications in the priority category)

Certificate of arrival (for RTE Quota)