KTET 2026 Registration Window Reopened; Apply Online Till June 5 At ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has reopened the online registration window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2026 session, giving another opportunity to candidates who missed the earlier deadline. Aspirants aiming to secure teaching positions in government and aided schools across Kerala can now complete the application process through the official KTET portal.

The decision to extend registrations comes after repeated requests from candidates and teacher training graduates across the state. KTET remains one of the most important eligibility examinations for aspiring teachers in Kerala, with more than 1.2 lakh applicants registering every year across Categories I, II, III, and IV.

KTET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the updated schedule announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan:

Last Date for Registration: June 5, 2026 (till 5 PM)

Admit Card Release Date: June 16, 2026

KTET 2026 Exam Dates: June 27 and June 28, 2026

KTET 2026: Passing Criteria

The KTET examination remains highly competitive, with pass percentages in previous years ranging between 15% and 22% depending on the category.

To qualify the examination, candidates must secure the following minimum marks:

General category candidates: 60% marks (90 out of 150)

OBC/SC/ST candidates: 55% marks (82 out of 150)

Physically handicapped candidates: 50% marks (75 out of 150)

KTET 2026: How to Apply for KTET 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process:

Step 1: Visit the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration – February 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions, accept the declaration, and proceed by clicking on the registration link.

Step 4: Enter personal details, select the appropriate KTET category, and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 500 for General category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PH candidates.

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully before final submission, as incorrect information may lead to rejection of the application.