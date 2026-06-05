KTET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Now At ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2026 Registration: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2026 session registration window has been reopened by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, giving candidates a final opportunity to apply. The last date to submit the online application is until today, June 5, 2026 (till 5 PM). Eligible candidates who wish to secure teaching positions in government and aided schools across Kerala must complete the application process immediately through the official portal.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 remains one of the most important qualifying exams for aspiring teachers in the state. Every year, it attracts over 1.2 lakh candidates across Categories I, II, III, and IV, making it a highly competitive examination.

The registration extension was announced after repeated requests from teacher training graduates and candidates who missed the earlier deadline.

KTET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date for registration: June 5, 2026 (till 5 PM)

Admit card release date: June 16, 2026

Exam dates: June 27 and June 28, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

KTET 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General category: ₹500

SC/ST/PH candidates: ₹250

Payment must be made online during the application process.

KTET 2026 Registration: Passing Criteria

The exam remains competitive, with previous-year pass percentages ranging between 15% and 22% depending on the category.

To qualify, candidates must secure:

General category: 60% marks (90 out of 150)

OBC/SC/ST candidates: 55% marks (82 out of 150)

Physically handicapped candidates: 50% marks (75 out of 150)

KTET 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration – February 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration

Step 4: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 5: Select the appropriate KTET category (I, II, III, or IV)

Step 6: Upload required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are strongly advised to verify all details before final submission, as incorrect or incomplete information may lead to rejection of the application. With the deadline closing today, aspirants are urged to complete their registration immediately to avoid missing this opportunity.