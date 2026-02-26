KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims

The Odisha Police arrested a man from Bihar in connection with the question paper leak for the JE (civil) exam 2023. | Representative Image

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to commence the Second Pre-University Course (PUC) from Saturday, February 28.

Amidst the exam preparation, there have been a lot of rumors circulating regarding the question paper leak on social media. Parents are complaining that students who have worked hard all year are being misled by criminals and that their future is being manipulated. Reportedly, the "Second PUC Exam Question for Wife" video has already gained a lot of social media attention.

According to a News18 Kannada report, KSEAB President Prakash Nittali issued a clarification and firmly denied the allegations of any question paper leak. The president clarified that the claims circulating on social media are completely false and baseless. “The education department has no fear. There are continuous posts on social media about the question paper leak. All of them are lies," he stated

He gave parents and students the reassurance that the board has put strong security measures in place to guarantee the privacy and secure distribution of test questions.

He added that the examination board has identified the social media profiles that are causing confusion for students. The decision has been made to formally report the issue to the cyber police, who will look into it further.

As per Republic Kannada, the board clarified that every question paper now has a unique alphanumeric/QR code. If any paper is photographed or leaked, the system can instantly identify the specific exam center and individual responsible.

Earlier the Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department also issued a notice stating that “Beware of fake calls or social media posts regarding question paper leaks. Do not be misled by such fraudulent information. Report any such incidents immediately to your nearest police station."

