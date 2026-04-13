Kota Sees 20–25% Rise In Admissions For 2026–27; Return Of Students Signals Comeback For Coaching Hub

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Kota: Coaching city Kota is experiencing excitement as admissions for the 2026-27 session begins. This year's admission growth is being seen as Kota's comeback. The growth in admissions is signalling a return to normalcy and encouraging residents. According to experts, admissions have increased by approximately 20 to 25 percent this year. With the start of admissions, a large number of students and parents are seen everywhere in Kota, from the railway station to coaching institutes, hostels, messes, and PGs.

This city, which has been grappling with a decline in student numbers for the past three years, is making progress this year. After COVID, Kota received approximately 2 lac students in 2022. This number subsequently declined, reaching 1.60 lac in 2023. This number then fell to 1.45 lac in 2024, and Kota had approximately 1.25 lac students in 2025. This year, the number is again seeing an increase. Three major reasons are believed to be behind the growth seen in Kota.

The first reason is that Kota is the best place to study compared to other metro cities and capital towns in the country. Separate rooms are available for students here, while in other cities, shared rooms are available, albeit at twice the price of Kota. While in larger cities, the average cost of accommodation and food for a student is 15,000 to 20,000 rupees, these facilities are available for 5,000 to 10,000 rupees in Kota. After COVID, when a large influx of students arrived, Kota developed infrastructure for over 2 lac students. Now, with fewer students, there is ample availability of affordable hostels and PGs, which are half the price of other cities. Kota boasts affordable and good infrastructure, not only compared to metros but also to Sikar and Jaipur.

Another major reason is Kota's consistently good results in IIT-JEE and NEET-UG. Kota is achieving the best results in the country in both quality and quantity. Every fourth student admitted to IITs and AIIMS is affiliated with Kota coaching institutes. For the past two years, Allen Career Institute Kota's classroom students have been All India Toppers in the JEE-Advanced. Furthermore, nearly half of the top 100 students are from Kota coaching institutes. Similarly, a large number of Kota coaching institutes are among the top rankers in NEET-UG and government medical colleges. Furthermore, Kota students are bringing glory to the nation by winning the highest number of medals in international Olympiads.

The third reason is Kota's academic ecosystem. Kota's academic ecosystem motivates students to study. National-level competitions also provide them with opportunities for self-analysis. When the country's top minds prepare together, this provides a national-level competition. Students identify their weaknesses and improve themselves by addressing them.

4 Decades of History

Kota has coached over 5 million students in the last four decades. Millions of students have graduated from here and are working as engineers and doctors in India and abroad. In the last 25 years, Kota coaching has produced 31 All India Rank-1 in the JEE and NEET exams, which is more than any other city. This includes 27 all India rank-1 in last 16 years from Allen career institute. This year, in 2026, results have also started very well. In the JEE-Main January session results, 12 students were declared 100 percentile, 8 of them were from Kota's Allen Career Institute. Furthermore, for the past two consecutive years, the All India Rank 1 in IIT-JEE has come from Kota's classrooms.

Authenticity of Results

Taking a major step towards ensuring the credibility of results, Kota’s largest coaching institute, Allen Career Institute, initiated a results validation process two years ago. Currently, Allen’s results are validated by EY, which is among the world’s Big 4 evaluation companies. Only after this validation are the results published by the institute. This has further enhanced the credibility of Kota coaching.

Caring for Students is a Culture Here

Caring for students from across the country has become a tradition in Kota. Coaching institutes, as well as the entire city, are committed to caring for students. The district administration is monitoring student care. The police are ready to support students. Meanwhile, the public, auto drivers, hostel operators, mess operators, and PG instructors are all committed to providing a better environment for students.

Parenting and Orientation Sessions

Orientations are usually held at educational institutions across the country when the academic year begins, but Kota is the only city where, along with orientation sessions for students and parents, separate parenting sessions are held for parents. In these sessions, parents ask questions to experts. Experts help them understand student behavior and encourage them accordingly.

Real-Time Performance Comparison

Real-time performance comparison plays a crucial role in the Kota coaching system. Through regular tests and a ranking system, students receive an accurate assessment of their preparation, allowing them to identify their weaknesses and make timely improvements.

Striving to Provide a Better Environment for Students: Rajesh Maheshwari

Allen Career Institute founder Director Rajesh Maheshwari stated that Kota has everything students need. The city has excellent and affordable infrastructure, excellent coaching, and a peaceful, safe, and healthy environment. National-level competitions offer students the opportunity for accurate self-analysis. Experienced faculty members have over four decades of experience. Students here are motivated to study because they see every other student talking about studies.

"I had planned to send my child to Kota for studies. Many students come from the Northeast, and their feedback about Kota is very positive. What I saw after visiting here was also very good," said, Ajay Kumar, Manipur, Imphal

Om Kumar, Baigusarai, Bihar, said, "Kota is a very peaceful and safe city. It feels very safe here. There are students everywhere, so the competition is also very good. There couldn't be a better city for studying."

"Kota is the capital of engineering and medical exams. Students preparing for IIT or NEET have everything here. A visit is a must," Bhavesh, Jalgaon, Maharashtra

"A lot is said about Kota, but the reality can only be understood by coming to Kota. The study environment here is unmatched in any other city. There are facilities for children everywhere," Dr. Anurag Singh, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated Academic Methodology

Coaching institutes have continuously updated their academic methodology over time. The syllabus is planned at the micro level and taught step-by-step, strengthening students' concepts and enabling them to develop a better understanding from the basics to the advanced level.

Focus on Emotional Wellbeing

Coaching institutes focus not only on academics but also on students' mental health and emotional well-being. Regular psychological counselling sessions are held to help students better manage stress and maintain focus. Parenting sessions are also organized for parents, teaching them how to provide a positive environment and proper support to their children. Thus, Kota is developing a strong support system, along with academics.