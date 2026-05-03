Kota Police Confirm NEET Aspirant Died By Suicide, Note Recovered; Probe Underway

Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Almora, Uttarakhand, who was found dead after falling from a hostel building in Kota’s Landmark City area, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed that a suicide note has been recovered and CCTV footage has provided clarity on the sequence of events.

CI Devesh Bhardwaj of Kunadi Police Station said the student, identified as Dikshit Prasad, died after falling from the roof of Dikshit Hostel.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: CI Devesh Bhardwaj of Kunadi Police Station says, "Yesterday morning, a coaching student jumped from the roof of Dikshit Hostel, resulting in his death. Today was his NEET exam. A suicide note was also found, which is being investigated." pic.twitter.com/0SjuqSEgu7 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

“Yesterday morning, a coaching student named Dikshit Prasad, a resident of Almora, jumped from the roof of the sixth floor of the hostel where he was staying and passed away,” Bhardwaj said. He added that the family has been informed and has reached Kota. A post-mortem is being conducted, and further investigation is underway.

Police said a suicide note has been found and is being examined. “Yes, a suicide note has been found, which we are investigating. We are looking into all the circumstances,” the officer said.

He further stated that CCTV footage indicated the student was alone at the time of the incident. “He did not jump in front of anyone; the CCTV footage has clarified the situation,” Bhardwaj said.

Regarding possible reasons, the officer said the student was scheduled to appear for the NEET exam. “Yes, he had an exam today. Perhaps he couldn't complete his preparation; whatever mental distress or depression he was in, we are investigating all those aspects," he added.

Police also noted that while students generally come to Kota for studies, individual mental health conditions vary. He further stated that “The cause of the depression will be known gradually through information gathering and investigation. Students come here to study, and usually, there isn't such a specific matter of depression, but everyone has a different personality and a different way of thinking, so that will be clarified by the probe. We are currently gathering that information."The exact cause of distress will be determined through further investigation.

According to previous reports, the student was discovered on Saturday morning after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of his hostel in Landmark City, which is within the Kunadi police station's jurisdiction. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later transferred to the MBS Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem was scheduled after the arrival of family.

Authorities have now confirmed that a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is in progress.