Kota: Madrasa students searching for owner of cash bundle that slipped from a 2-wheeler woman rider

Setting a novel example of honesty, students of an Islamic Madarsa in Rajasthan's Kota and their cleric are searching for the lady owner of a bundle of Indian currency notes which were slipped from her two-wheeler while driving.

The incident occurred a month ago in the Keshavpura area of Kota City. Informing about the incident, the Cleric of the Madrasa Aaftab Ladpura, Kota, Maulana Mohammad Yameen told that over a dozen Madarsa students of the Madrasa Aaftab Ladpura were returning to their Madarsa in Kota City after attending a Quran-Khwani (Holy Quran recitation) on 11 January this year when they saw a bundle of notes slipping from the two-wheeler of a female rider woman.

"We picked up the bundle of cash and followed the women rider to a distance but she went away fast", said a Madrasa student Sohail Hashmi (15).

The Madrasa student took the bundle of cash to their Madrasa and handed over the bundle to me, said Mohammad Yameen.

It was a very honest gesture from the Madarsa students that they safely handed over the bundle of notes to me instead of grasping them for personal use. he said.

"We gave lessons of honesty to the students at the Madrasa so we are proud that they safely handed over the bundle of cash to him", said Yameen.

We have approached the local police and also took out the CCTV footage from the Abhay Command centre of the Kota city police for identification of the woman rider but we have not been able to contact her, he said.

When asked about the worth of the cash, Yameen said that the amount of the cash bundle cannot be revealed due to security reasons as we want to corroborate from the owner of the cash bundles by asking her the accurate amount she lost.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST