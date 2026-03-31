Kota Hostel Horror: Student Injured As Ceiling Fan Falls On Head Ahead Of JEE Main Session 2 2026 Exam | Video

Kota, the hub for the toughest entrance exam preparation in India, is again in the news for student hostel safety. Recently, an unfortunate incident was reported from the hostel where a student got injured after a ceiling fan fell on him just before the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams.

The incident was reported on the Reddit forum by the user Retarded_Gajar, who posted the video stating that the incident took place on March 28, 2026. The JEE aspirant, was reportedly sitting at his table when he suddenly felt something hit his head from behind. The video shows a hostel room with a missing ceiling fan, wires hanging from the mounting hole, a single bed, a desk, a laptop, notebooks, and bloodstains scattered across the tiled floor.

Observing the fallen fan, one of the individuals in the video exclaimed, “Oh f**, bhai, bolt khula hai aur seedhe…” while another asked repeatedly, “Spring kahan hai?” referring to the missing spring of the anti-suicide mechanism. “Khoon dekh rahe ho?” another voice asked, pointing at the blood on the floor. The anti-suicide spring likely triggered, causing the fan to collapse instead of supporting the weight, potentially saving the student from a fatal outcome.

“I couldn’t post it anywhere else due to pressure from my hostel. They have checked every student’s phone, even mine,” the Reddit post stated.

The post described that the hostel authorities had contacted parents to force students to hand over their phones under the pretext of installing game blockers or website restrictions. Even after compliance, many students were unaware of the incident as it unfolded. “I had this video saved in my Google Drive because I anticipated their tactics,” the user added.

According to the post, the student initially felt no pain but realised the severity only after touching his head. His hands were dripping with blood, and with the warden not available, friends took the student to the hospital.

The hostel reportedly offered to reduce the student’s current month’s fees by half as compensation, which sparked outrage on the internet. The hostel reportedly offered to reduce the student’s current month’s fees by half, which sparked outrage on the internet.

As one user commented, “Offered to reduce his current month’s fees to half? Are we deadass right now.” Another said, “Unfortunately, these hostels don’t give two shits about the students. As long as the issue doesn’t blow up, they are fine with blood spurting out of someone’s body.” A third user added, “Bruh, reduce current month fee, that too HALF. Didn’t they feel ashamed?”

The Reddit post concluded saying that “He has his exam on April 4 and still hasn’t come back from the hospital. Please pray for him!”

JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled for April 2 to April 9, 2026.