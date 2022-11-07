Know Your Rights: Scholarship schemes for primary & secondary students | Representative Image

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has been introduced with the objective to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections.

The aim is to prevent dropouts and encourage students to continue their education at secondary levels. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students of class IX every year and their continuation / renewal in classes X to XII for study in state government, government-aided and local body schools under the scheme.

The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum. The last date for submission of applications for NMMSS for 2022-23 is November 15, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail of the scholarship.

The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examinations for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC / ST students).

The students should be studying as regular students in a government, government-aided or local body school. Students of NVS, KVS, and residential schools are not entitled to the scholarship.

There is reservation as per state government norms.

Selection of fresh awardee students

The students who fulfil the eligibility criteria must pass both the tests i.e. Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in the NMMSS exam with at least 40% marks in aggregate for these two tests.

Selection of renewal awardee students

The awardees should get a minimum of 60% marks in Class X for the continuation of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC / STcandidates)in the next higher classes.

For continuing the scholarship in Class X and XII, the awardees should get clear promotion from Class IX to Class X and from Class XI to XII in the first attempt.

Disbursal of scholarship

Disbursal of scholarships to students is done directly into their bank accounts by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Contact details in Maharashtra Nodal Officer & Director Directorate of Education (Secondary & Higher Secondary Education) Central Building, Dr Annie Besant Road, Pune - 411 001 Tel: 020 - 26120361 Email: - scholaship21e@gmail.com doesecondary@gmail.com

How To apply for NMMS scheme?

Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship through following steps Visit the homepage of the National Scholarship Portal https://scholarships. gov.in/ and click on 'New Registration' Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and ‘Continue’

Select the state of domicile, scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender; write the applicant's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID

Provide the bank details (bank name,IFSC code, account number)

Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Now, log in using OTP and fill the form An application ID and password will be generated. Use that for future references

The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist

