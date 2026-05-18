KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Photo And Signature Correction Window Open Till May 20; Check Official Notification Here

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the facility for candidates to correct defects in their uploaded photograph and signature for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Session II. Registered candidates can make the required corrections through the candidate portal at CEE Kerala official website till 2 PM on May 20, 2026.

The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II examination is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2026, for admission to MBA courses in participating institutions across Kerala.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Make Changes

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Correction Facility: What Can Be Corrected?

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can log in to the KMAT 2026 Candidate Portal using their application number and password to check their profile details and rectify any errors.

Applicants can verify the following details:

Name

Gender

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Email ID

Nationality

Any discrepancies in these details must be reported by email to ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in before 2 PM on May 20, 2026

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Correction Facility: How to Correct Photo and Signature in KMAT Kerala 2026

Candidates whose uploaded photograph or signature has been marked defective should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KMAT 2026 – Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Select the Memo Details option on the homepage.

Step 5: Upload a clear photograph or signature as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 6: Submit the corrections before 2 PM on May 20, 2026.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Correction Facility: Incomplete Applications Can Also Be Finalised

Candidates who paid the application fee within the deadline but did not complete the final submission of their application can also use this facility to upload the required photograph and signature and complete the application process during this period.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Correction Facility: Admit Card

CEE Kerala will release the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II admit card at a later date. The authority will publish a separate notification regarding the admit card download schedule on the official website.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II Correction Facility: Helpline Numbers

Candidates facing issues during the correction process can contact the CEE Kerala helpline:

0471-2332120

0471-2338487